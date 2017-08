BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Germany's Finance Ministry declined to comment on Thursday on plans announced by Commerzbank to cut nearly 10,000 jobs and stop paying dividends for the time being as it restructures.

The German government has a stake of more than 15 percent in the country's second-biggest lender. (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michelle Martin)