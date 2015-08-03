FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Commerzbank to be less affected from Basel IV than peers - CFO
August 3, 2015 / 8:22 AM / 2 years ago

Commerzbank to be less affected from Basel IV than peers - CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Germany’s second-biggest lender Commerzbank does not expect to be as severely affected as some of its peers by new bank rules known as Basel IV currently being drafted by European regulators.

“In relative terms if we are talking about Basel IV, I think that we will be rather better off than the rest of the market,” Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels said on an analyst call on Monday, discussing second-quarter results.

Basel IV aims to address what critics say is a key flaw of the current rules. It would force banks to use standardised inputs rather than their own models to calculate the riskiness of their assets.

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision’s plans could trigger another round of strategy overhauls and capital raisings despite the ink having barely dried on the latest set of rules, according to analysts.

The rules are expected to be finalised at the end of 2015. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze)

