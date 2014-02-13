FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Commerzbank: Need "comfortable" capital before paying dividend
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 13, 2014 / 10:52 AM / 4 years ago

Commerzbank: Need "comfortable" capital before paying dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Commerzbank wants to ensure its capital position is solid before paying out any net profit to shareholders as a dividend, its chief executive said on Thursday.

“We first want to have the capital situation at the bank as comfortable as possible before we pay out a dividend,” Martin Blessing told a news conference on the lender’s 2013 results.

Earlier on Thursday, Germany’s second biggest bank dampened any hope it might pay a dividend for its 2014 financial year, though few analysts had expected one anyway.

Blessing also told the news conference that variable compensation paid to staff for 2013 would be slightly higher than in 2012. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins and Arno Schuetze; Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.