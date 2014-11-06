FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Commerzbank will not charge customers for deposits - CFO
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 6, 2014 / 10:37 AM / 3 years ago

Commerzbank will not charge customers for deposits - CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Commerzbank will not charge its private or corporate customers for depositing money on their accounts, Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels said on Thursday.

“We are of course in talks with customers to see if we can steer them towards alternative products, maturities and forms of investments and especially corporate customers are increasingly approachable to that,” Engels said.

“Negative rates are not an issue for us,” he said.

His comments come after small German cooperative lender Deutsche Skatbank recently announced that it would charge customers 0.25 percent in interest on overnight deposits greater than 500,000 euros.

Bundesbank board member Andreas Dombret earlier this week warned that such fees would be negative for Germany’s saving culture, while Deutsche Bank manager Asoka Woehrmann told a newspaper that such charges would soon not be a rarity any more. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing about Thomas Atkins)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.