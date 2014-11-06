Commerzbank will not charge customers for deposits - CFO

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Commerzbank will not charge its private or corporate customers for depositing money on their accounts, Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels said on Thursday.

“We are of course in talks with customers to see if we can steer them towards alternative products, maturities and forms of investments and especially corporate customers are increasingly approachable to that,” Engels said.

“Negative rates are not an issue for us,” he said.

His comments come after small German cooperative lender Deutsche Skatbank recently announced that it would charge customers 0.25 percent in interest on overnight deposits greater than 500,000 euros.

Bundesbank board member Andreas Dombret earlier this week warned that such fees would be negative for Germany’s saving culture, while Deutsche Bank manager Asoka Woehrmann told a newspaper that such charges would soon not be a rarity any more. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing about Thomas Atkins)