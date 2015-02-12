Commerzbank CEO declines to comment on Deutsche's Postbank

FRANKFURT, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Commerzbank chief executive Martin Blessing declined to comment when asked whether his bank would be interested in taking part in a possible sale or bourse listing of the Postbank retail unit owned by rival Deutsche Bank.

Deutsche Bank launched a strategic review in December and is debating whether to sell Postbank, senior bank officials with knowledge of internal discussions have told Reuters. Deutsche Bank has said that speculation about any such sale was irresponsible.

But some market participants have speculated that banks like Commerzbank, Germany’s second-largest lender that is rapidly expanding its retail operations, may be interested in taking a stake in rival Postbank.

“I don’t want to comment on whether, when or what may happen there. That ball lies in the front yard of a different house,” Blessing told journalists at a media briefing for the bank’s 2014 results. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)