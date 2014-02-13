Commerzbank CFO dampens prospect of dividend for 2014

FRANKFURT, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Commerzbank on Thursday dampened hopes that Germany’s second biggest bank would pay a dividend for its 2014 financial year.

“We have a very cautious view on the year and for the time being the assumption should be rather conservative so that the result is not too surprising,” Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels told a conference call with analysts.

Commerzbank had already made clear that no dividend should be expected for 2013, he said.

Some analysts saw a chance for a dividend payment for 2014 and analysts on average expect a dividend of 0.15 euros per share to be paid for 2015, a Reuters poll shows.

Earlier on Thursday, Commerzbank posted a small profit in the fourth quarter of 2013 as its restructuring gained traction. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins and Arno Schuetze; Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Victoria Bryan)