FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Commerzbank CFO dampens prospect of dividend for 2014
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 13, 2014 / 8:57 AM / 4 years ago

Commerzbank CFO dampens prospect of dividend for 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Commerzbank on Thursday dampened hopes that Germany’s second biggest bank would pay a dividend for its 2014 financial year.

“We have a very cautious view on the year and for the time being the assumption should be rather conservative so that the result is not too surprising,” Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels told a conference call with analysts.

Commerzbank had already made clear that no dividend should be expected for 2013, he said.

Some analysts saw a chance for a dividend payment for 2014 and analysts on average expect a dividend of 0.15 euros per share to be paid for 2015, a Reuters poll shows.

Earlier on Thursday, Commerzbank posted a small profit in the fourth quarter of 2013 as its restructuring gained traction. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins and Arno Schuetze; Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.