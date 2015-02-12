FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Commerzbank says prepared for Grexit but has little exposure
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 12, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 3 years ago

Commerzbank says prepared for Grexit but has little exposure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Commerzbank has contingency plans in place should Greece leave the euro currency zone but the bank has very little exposure of any kind to Greece, the bank’s chief executive Martin Blessing said on Thursday.

“I‘m not so worried about this issue,” he said at a media briefing where the bank unveiled its 2014 results.

Separately, Blessing said Commerzbank hoped to achieve a dividend payout ratio of 40 percent eventually and that the bank would arrive at that ratio step by step. Commerzbank will not pay a dividend for 2014, he said. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Jonathan Gould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.