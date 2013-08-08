FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Commerzbank Q2 net profit 43 mln eur, misses expectations
August 8, 2013 / 5:12 AM / in 4 years

Commerzbank Q2 net profit 43 mln eur, misses expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Commerzbank, Germany’s No.2 lender, saw earnings drop in the second quarter as it suffered from a slowing European economy and the low-interest environment.

Commerzbank’s net profit of 43 million euros was short of the average forecast of 65 million euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

“The implementation of the strategic measures is progressing as scheduled and in part even somewhat faster. The revenues before loan loss provisions stabilised in the second quarter,” Chief Executive Martin Blessing said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Jonathan Gould)

