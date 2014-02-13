FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Commerzbank posts small Q4 profit as clean-up gains pace
February 13, 2014 / 6:12 AM / 4 years ago

Commerzbank posts small Q4 profit as clean-up gains pace

Arno Schuetze

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Commerzbank posted a small profit in the fourth quarter of 2013 as its restructuring gained traction and the bank made progress in its cost cutting efforts.

Commerzbank’s 64 million euros net profit in the fourth quarter beat an average forecast of 25 million euros. The lender had lost 726 million in the year earlier period.

The core tier 1 capital ratio of Germany’s second biggest lender improved to 9.0 percent as of December 31, after 7.6 percent a year earlier.

“We now intend to increase our Common Equity Tier 1 ratio to more than 10 percent by 2016,” Chief Executive Martin Blessing said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Thomas Atkins)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
