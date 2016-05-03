FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Commerzbank Q1 net profit drops by half
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
#Financials
May 3, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

Commerzbank Q1 net profit drops by half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 3 (Reuters) - Commerzbank posted a 52 percent drop in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, hit by volatile capital markets and the drag on earnings from low interest rates.

The net income of 163 million euros ($188 million) was in line with the expectations of analysts, who had on average forecast a net profit of 166 million.

Germany’s second-biggest lender had already flagged that first-quarter net profit would come in below the 187 million euros posted in the fourth quarter of 2015.

$1 = 0.8670 euros Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
