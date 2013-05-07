FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Commerzbank posts smaller than expected Q1 loss
May 7, 2013

Commerzbank posts smaller than expected Q1 loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - Commerzbank, Germany’s second biggest lender, slipped to a net loss in the first quarter as its efforts to cut 4,000 to 6,000 jobs by 2016 weighed on earnings.

But the loss of 94 million euros ($122.7 million) was smaller than the 125 million euro average analyst estimate in a Reuters poll. Restructuring charges came to 493 million euros, Commerzbank said on Tuesday.

“2013 as a whole will be shaped by ongoing pressure on revenues, slightly increasing loan loss provisions and an investment-related increase in costs,” Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels said in a statement on Tuesday. The bank did not provide a more specific earnings forecast.

$1 = 0.7659 euros Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan

