Commerzbank net profit triples as revenue grows, bad loans fall

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Commerzbank’s third-quarter net profit tripled to 225 million euros as earnings in its corporate and retail banking units rose and due to a steep fall off in bad loans.

Germany’s second-biggest lender beat analysts’ expectations, which had estimated a net profit of 192 million euros.

The bank, which many analysts had expected to fail a European bank stress test carried out by the ECB, said on Thursday that its capital ratio calculated in the most stringent form of new bank rules reached 9.6 percent at the end of September, comfortably exceeding the 7 percent minimum required by 2019. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Thomas Atkins)