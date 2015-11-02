FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Commerzbank beats expectations after CEO says to step down
#Financials
November 2, 2015 / 6:17 AM / 2 years ago

Commerzbank beats expectations after CEO says to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Commerzbank on Monday beat analysts’ expectations for pretax profit in the third quarter as provisions for bad loans decreased, a day after Chief Executive Martin Blessing said he will leave the bank after his contract expires next year.

Commerzbank said it posted a pretax profit of 401 million euros ($442 million) in the July to September period, compared with 349 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

Germany’s second-largest lender also said that it will propose a 2015 dividend of 20 Cents per share. ($1 = 0.9064 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

