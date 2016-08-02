Commerzbank sees earnings drop in 2016

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Commerzbank expects operating profit and net profit to fall in 2016, hurt by client uncertainty and the hit to revenue from the European Central Bank's negative interest rate policy.

"The interest rate environment and persistent customer caution in view of the geopolitical uncertainties will continue to weigh on income despite growth," Commerzbank said in its quarterly report.

Germany's second biggest lender had already announced preliminary earnings figures for the second quarter late last month, including that net profit had fallen by one third from the year earlier quarter. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Christoph Steitz)