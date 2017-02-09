FRANKFURT Feb 9 Commerzbank reported
flat revenues and earnings for the fourth quarter on Thursday,
hit by the impact of low interest rates coupled with weak loan
demand from German companies.
The 183 million-euro ($195.5 million) net profit of
Germany's second-largest lender after Deutsche Bank
was, however, ahead of analysts' expectations for 154 million
euro euros.
Commerzbank stopped short of giving an earnings outlook for
2017 but said that it aims to keep its cost base stable and
expects loan loss provisions for its retail and corporate bank
to remain stable.
($1 = 0.9362 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)