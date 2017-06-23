UPDATE 2-Mozambique debt audit says $500 million in loans unaccounted for
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
FRANKFURT, June 23 Commerzbank warned on Friday it would post a second-quarter loss due to higher than expected restructuring costs.
The German bank, which is shedding staff, expects to book restructuring charges of about 810 million euros ($904 million) in the second quarter, it said in a statement.
"Despite the higher restructuring charges, from today's perspective Commerzbank does not expect to report a negative net result for financial year 2017," it said.
($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
SAO PAULO, June 24 Verde Asset Management SA, which oversees Brazil's largest hedge fund, sees a potential for strong returns from local inflation-linked debt of shorter maturities as interest rates possibly decline further.