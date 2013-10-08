FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Commerzbank sees 2013 profit drop in German corporate banking - paper
October 8, 2013 / 6:30 AM / in 4 years

Commerzbank sees 2013 profit drop in German corporate banking - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Commerzbank, Germany’s second-biggest lender, expects profits at its corporate banking unit Mittelstandsbank to decline this year, board member Markus Beumer told a newspaper.

“The result will not be as good as in 2012,” he said, according to an interview published in financial daily Boersen-Zeitung on Tuesday.

The Mittelstandsbank had a pretax profit of 1.65 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in 2012, up 3.8 percent from a year earlier.

Beumer also said he expected the Mittelstandsbank’s risk provisions for the second half of 2013 would be similar to the 225 million euros set aside in the first half.

$1 = 0.7368 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mark Potter

