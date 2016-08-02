UPDATE 4-Commerzbank earnings warning sends shares to record low

* Earnings to fall in full year, low interest rates weigh

By Jonathan Gould and Arno Schuetze

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Commerzbank warned its earnings would fall this year due to businesses borrowing less and the drag on its revenue from negative interest rates, knocking its shares to a record low.

Tuesday's outlook from Commerzbank was gloomier than its view in April that it would be "more challenging" to match 2015's net profit of 1.06 billion euros ($1.2 billion).

Commerzbank's caution follows market concern about its capital position after last week's European Union bank stress tests and shares in Germany's second biggest bank fell 9 percent to a record low of 5.24 euros.

The bank, which at that price has a market capitalisation of only 6.6 billion euros, came out near the bottom in the European Banking Authority's test of how well 51 EU banks would fare under a scenario of economic stress.

While most banks showed financial resilience in the stress tests, low or negative interest rates are expected to persist, making it harder for banks to make money and therefore for them to pay dividends to shareholders and build up capital.

"Commerzbank has two issues. Concerns about its capital are big. In the EBA simulation Commerzbank showed one of the lowest readings, and that was based on the higher capital ratio of end-2015," Ingo Frommen analyst at LBBW said.

"Separately, there is a vastly more sober view about the future development in the low interest rate environment, which is causing a 100 million euro annual hit on Commerzbank."

Commerzbank had a 11.5 percent capital ratio at the end of the second quarter, sliding from 12 percent at the end of March.

Finance Chief Stephan Engels said on a conference call on Tuesday that the "ambition and our clear focus" was to get Commerzbank's capital ratio back above 11.75 percent.

UNCERTAIN TIMES

"Capital ratios are not an immediate concern but a prolonged more difficult operating environment or sharp downturn could bring capital concerns back," UBS analysts said in a note.

Commerzbank said negative interest rates and persistent customer caution due to geopolitical uncertainties were hitting income and would continue to weigh on revenues.

It also reported lower deposit margins for the period, but said it was taking steps with both retail and business customers to offset margin erosion, such as raising prices, adding fees, pushing loan growth and setting interest rate floors on loans.

Customer deposits with the Mittelstandbank, which caters to small and medium-sized companies, fell by 22 billion euros over the last six months as Commerzbank introduced a "deposit facility fee" and helped companies move toward money market funds and alternative investments.

Offsetting margin pressure is a priority for bank managers, Engels said. "We expect the mitigating effects of the taken measures of more than 100 million euros in 2016," he added.

Even so, Commerzbank said it expected the roll-over of its loan book at lower interest rates would slash its net interest income by about 100 million euros per year from 2017.

Commerzbank also warned that loan loss provisions were likely to rise moderately, in part due to difficult shipping markets, where it has 5.4 billions of euros of exposure.

The bank announced preliminary second quarter earnings figures late last month and on Tuesday confirmed that net profit had fallen by one third to 209 million euros.

Commerzbank Chief Executive Martin Zielke, who took office in May, is due to present his medium-term strategy later this year and analysts see cost-cutting high on his agenda.

Zielke may cut up to 20 percent of jobs at Mittelstandsbank, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.