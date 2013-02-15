FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Commerzbank CEO says 2013 won't be easy
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 15, 2013 / 9:47 AM / 5 years ago

Commerzbank CEO says 2013 won't be easy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Commerzbank Chief Executive Martin Blessing warned investors on Friday that the challenging economic and capital market environment will weigh on the earnings of Germany’s second-biggest lender this year.

“The current year will not be an easy year,” Blessing said, adding he expects revenues before provisions for bad loans to remain under pressure.

“2013 will be the year of change. And this change will cost energy, money and time,” Blessing said. He was referring to the bank’s planned revamp, which will involve up to 6,000 job cuts and lead to a charge of 500 million euros ($667 million) in the first quarter.

$1 = 0.7495 euros Reporting by Arno Schuetze

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.