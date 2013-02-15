FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Commerzbank CEO says has backing of supervisory board
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 15, 2013 / 10:52 AM / in 5 years

Commerzbank CEO says has backing of supervisory board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Commerzbank Chief Executive Martin Blessing told investors that the board of directors at Germany’s second-largest lender backs his multi-year restructuring plan.

“Relations with the supervisory board are good, and with the chairman in particular,” Blessing told a press conference in Frankfurt where he faced a barrage of questions about the bank’s sluggish progress returning to healthy profits.

Blessing further said the Frankfurt-based bank would need another two to three years to build up a comfortable capital cushion.

“I assume that we will need two to three years to reach nine percent,” Blessing told analysts in response to a question about when the bank will reach this threshold when measured under the most stringent methodology of the Basel III capital rules. (Reporting By Arno Schuetze and Edward Taylor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.