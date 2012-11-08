Commerzbank Q3 net profit misses expectations

FRANKFURT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Germany’s second biggest lender, Commerzbank, missed analyst expectations with its third-quarter net profit citing a difficult market environment and negative valuation effects on non-core operations.

Net profit on group level came in at 78 million euros ($99 million), up from a net loss of 687 mln a year earlier, but clearly lagging analysts’ forecasts of 131 million.

Commerzbank late on Wednesday said it would spend more than 2 billion euros on its core business with about half of the investment earmarked for its retail business, adding the core bank is targeting a return on equity after taxes (ROE) of more than 10 percent until 2016.