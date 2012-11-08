FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Commerzbank Q3 net profit misses expectations
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 8, 2012 / 6:21 AM / in 5 years

Commerzbank Q3 net profit misses expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Germany’s second biggest lender, Commerzbank, missed analyst expectations with its third-quarter net profit citing a difficult market environment and negative valuation effects on non-core operations.

Net profit on group level came in at 78 million euros ($99 million), up from a net loss of 687 mln a year earlier, but clearly lagging analysts’ forecasts of 131 million.

Commerzbank late on Wednesday said it would spend more than 2 billion euros on its core business with about half of the investment earmarked for its retail business, adding the core bank is targeting a return on equity after taxes (ROE) of more than 10 percent until 2016.

$1 = 0.7840 euros Reporting by Arno Schuetze

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.