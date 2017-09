FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - Commerzbank AG posted a rise in profit in the first quarter as significantly improved earnings in retail banking and its Eastern European operations compensated for weaker investment banking income.

Germany’s second-biggest bank posted a net profit of 200 million euros, slightly missing an analyst poll of 231 million euros. In the year-earlier period it lost 99 million euros. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Thomas Atkins)