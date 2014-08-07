FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Commerzbank speeds up clean-up, Q2 net profit doubles
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
August 7, 2014 / 5:17 AM / 3 years ago

Commerzbank speeds up clean-up, Q2 net profit doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Germany’s second biggest lender Commerzbank said it is speeding up the clean up of non-core assets as it posted an increase in second-quarter earnings.

“We have raised our current reduction target of 75 billion euros for 2016 once again,” Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels said in a statement on Thursday.

The bank now aims to shrink its commercial real estate and ship finance portfolios to 20 billion euros and the public finance portfolio to 47 billion euros.

In the second quarter, Commerzbank booked a net profit of 100 million euros, missing an analyst poll of 125 million euros but higher than in the year-earlier period, when it earned 40 million euros. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Thomas Atkins)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.