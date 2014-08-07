FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Commerzbank Russia exposure covered by collateral, insurance - CFO
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 7, 2014 / 8:18 AM / 3 years ago

Commerzbank Russia exposure covered by collateral, insurance - CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Commerzbank is not expecting to face major losses from its Russia-related business, which may be affected by EU sanctions, Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels said.

The exposure of Germany’s second largest lender consists predominantly of export trade financing for German medium-sized companies as well as loans to big Russian corporates, Engels told analysts on a conference call to discuss second-quarter earnings. It accounts for less than 2 percent of group revenues.

“All of that (is) well-covered by collateral and also covered by the export credit agency. So that (latter) part, simply speaking, is German sovereign risk,” Engels said. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Thomas Atkins)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.