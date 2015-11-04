FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Commerzbank appoints Chromik new chief risk officer
#Financials
November 4, 2015 / 3:47 PM / 2 years ago

Commerzbank appoints Chromik new chief risk officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Germany’s second-largest lender, Commerzbank, promoted Marcus Chromik to become its new chief risk officer on Wednesday, succeeding Stefan Schmittmann, who is leaving the post and will become a strategic adviser.

Chromik, 43, is currently chief credit risk officer at Commerzbank’s core banking operations. He has also held other risk-management posts since joining Commerzbank in 2009.

Chromik began his professional career with McKinsey in 2001 after gaining a doctorate in nuclear physics. He later held various executive positions at Germany’s Postbank.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Victoria Bryan

