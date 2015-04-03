FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US judge approves settlement with Commerzbank
April 3, 2015 / 3:15 PM / 2 years ago

US judge approves settlement with Commerzbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 3 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Friday approved a settlement between the U.S. government and German bank Commerzbank AG to resolve sanctions and anti-money laundering violations.

Commerzbank struck a deferred prosecution deal with the Justice Department in March to settle charges that it illegally moved funds through the United States for countries like Iran and Sudan.

The bank was also accused of failing to comply with anti-money laundering laws that require banks to detect and report suspicious activities in connection with a probe into accounting scandal at the Japanese company Olympus. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)

