Commerzbank to pay off ex-board member Sieber -sources
#Financials
August 13, 2015 / 4:46 PM / 2 years ago

Commerzbank to pay off ex-board member Sieber -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Commerzbank has agreed to settle a dispute with former management board member Ulrich Sieber by paying him at least 2.7 million euros ($3 million) for the loss of his job, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

In 2013 Germany’s second-largest bank announced more than 5,000 job cuts including two members of its management board. Sieber, whose contract was due to run until 2017, lost his job but challenged the move.

Commerzbank’s supervisory board has now agreed to end the legal dispute by paying out Sieber’s contract in full, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

German digital magazine Spiegel Online was first to report that Commerzbank had agreed to settle with Sieber. A final agreement between the bank and Sieber will likely be signed within the next two weeks, Spiegel said.

Commerzbank declined to comment. Sieber’s lawyer, Peter Roelz, was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

