Germany keeps Commerzbank stake at 25 percent
June 29, 2012 / 12:11 PM / in 5 years

Germany keeps Commerzbank stake at 25 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 29 (Reuters) - Germany kept its stake in Commerzbank at 25 percent by converting non-voting capital into shares following a small capital hike by the lender earlier this week.

Commerzbank on Friday said German bank stabilisation fund SoFFin converted 80.1 million euros of non-voting capital into 58.85 million shares.

SoFFin’s remaining non-voting capital, also referred to as a silent participation, has been reduced to approximately 1.63 billion euros.

Commerzbank issued 176.5 million new shares to sell to employees as part of a share-based remuneration programme announced earlier this year. (Reporting By Edward Taylor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
