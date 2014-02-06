FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Commerzbank says sells non-performing Spanish mortgages
February 6, 2014 / 9:17 AM / 4 years ago

Commerzbank says sells non-performing Spanish mortgages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Commerzbank has sold a 710 million euro ($961 million) portfolio of non-performing Spanish commercial real estate loans, Germany’s second biggest lender said on Thursday.

The transaction reduces the bank’s risk-weighted assets by 600 million euros and a “minor” charge from the sale will be booked in Commerzbank’s fourth quarter earnings, it said.

Since the beginning of 2013, the bank has halved the volume of non-performing loans in its Spanish commercial real estate portfolio from about 2 billion to roughly 1 billion. ($1 = 0.7390 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

