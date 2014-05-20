FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Commerzbank nears sale of Spanish property loans -sources
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 20, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

Commerzbank nears sale of Spanish property loans -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 20 (Reuters) - Germany’s Commerzbank is close to selling a package of about 4.2 billion euros ($5.8 billion) in Spanish property loans at a discount to JP Morgan and Lone Star, financial sources said.

The sale price is between 3.7 billion euros and 3.9 billion euros, the sources said.

Spanish newspaper Expansion earlier on Tuesday reported that a sale agreement was in the offing, citing a sale price of 3.5 billion euros.

Commerzbank and Lone Star declined comment. JP Morgan was not immediately available for comment.

$1 = 0.7289 Euros Reporting by Sarah White in Madrid and Alexander Huebner in Frankfurt; Writing by Jonathan Gould; editing by Thomas Atkins

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.