Commerzbank to slash jobs at cash cow Mittelstandsbank unit - sources

FRANKFURT, July 5 (Reuters) - Commerzbank is planning to slash jobs at its Mittelstandsbank unit due to weak loan demand from its small and medium sized corporate clients, three people familiar with the matter said.

"The division is facing challenges as making money on loans has become increasingly difficult. Cost cuts are inevitable," one of the people said.

The size of the job cuts has not yet been decided, the sources said. According to a report by Sueddeutsche Zeitung, Commerzbank staff is afraid that up to 25 percent of the 6,000 staff could be axed.

The Mittelstandsbank, Commerzbank's traditional cash cow, saw its earnings drop 43 percent to 209 million euros ($233 million) in the first quarter.

Incoming Chief Executive Martin Zielke is due to present a new strategy for Germany's second-biggest lender in autumn, which he is currently working on with the help of management consultants from McKinsey.

According to the people familiar with the matter, Zielke's plans will not solely focus on cost cuts, but also include investments in the digitalisation of the bank. ($1 = 0.8965 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Hübner; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Edward Taylor)