Commerzbank reiterates 2016 targets may be hard to achieve
April 22, 2015

Commerzbank reiterates 2016 targets may be hard to achieve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 22 (Reuters) - Commerzbank Chief Executive Martin Blessing continues to believe it will be harder to achieve 2016 targets than originally thought, he told a German magazine.

“The bottom line is, that it will be significantly more difficult (to achieve 2016 targets) than we thought in 2012”, he told Manager Magazin, adding that the bank is nonetheless sticking to those targets.

“I currently see no reason to stop fighting, even if it’s becoming more difficult.”

In February, Blessing struck a similar tone when presenting 2014 earnings. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by David Clarke)

