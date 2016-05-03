Commerzbank helped foreign investors evade taxes -report

FRANKFURT, May 3 (Reuters) - Germany’s Commerzbank was one of the main culprits in a widely used tax-evasion scheme that has cost Germany 5 billion euros ($5.78 billion) in taxes since 2011, according to a report by German public TV station Bayerischer Rundfunk.

According to the report, foreign investors exploited a legal loophole, lending shares to German banks who paid less tax on dividend payments than the investors would have done themselves in so-called cum-cum deals.

The TV station and its media partners obtained and combed through e-mails, marketing presentations, online chats and conversation notes they obtained from a whistleblower.

Commerzbank acknowledged it had been trading in cum cum situations. “Our comprehensive internal systems and controls make sure that all our trades are consistent with German law,” Commerzbank said in a statement.

Foreign investors, who are obliged to pay taxes of 15 percent on dividends from holdings in German equities, regularly lent their shares to German lenders like Commerzbank just ahead of the dividend due date, taking them back just days after the payments, according to the report.

The German banks would receive the dividend payments and incur the taxes, but offset them, for example, with losses carried forward, effectively paying no taxes and benefiting by deducting a fee from the foreign investor before passing on the dividend. ($1 = 0.8652 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)