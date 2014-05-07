Commerzbank says stress test more demanding than expected

FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - Bank health checks ahead of a shift of banking supervision from national authorities to the European Central Bank are more challenging than expected, Commerzbank Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels said.

European banks must show they can survive simultaneous routs in bonds, property and stocks in the toughest test so far by regulators aiming to restore confidence in an industry that had to be rescued by taxpayers in the financial crisis.

Over a three-year stress test period - a year longer than in the previous exercise - banks must show they can cope with a cumulative loss of 2.1 percent in economic output, much worse than the 0.4 percent decline in the last test.

“The assumptions are more demanding than expected by industry,” Engels said on an analyst call on Wednesday, adding Commerzbank was well prepared to pass the exercise. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Monica Raymunt; editing by Thomas Atkins)