FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European Commission examines Etihad's holding in Air Berlin
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 4, 2014 / 10:47 AM / 3 years ago

European Commission examines Etihad's holding in Air Berlin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT/ATHENS, April 4 (Reuters) - The European Commission is examining Etihad’s investment in German airline Air Berlin to see whether it complies with the rules for operating an airline within Europe.

A spokesman for Siim Kallas, the European Union commissioner for transport policy, said the Commission was currently looking at a number of non-EU investments in European airlines, including Etihad’s stake in Air Berlin.

In order to obtain an operating licence in the EU as a European airline the carrier must be over 50 percent owned and “effectively controlled” by an EU member state or EU citizens.

“Accordingly, the Commission has asked the Member State concerned to provide further information on how these investments comply with the rules on ownership and control of European airlines,” the spokesman said in an emailed statement.

Etihad owns a 29.2 percent stake in Air Berlin, which is Germany’s second largest airline but is struggling with debts and has twice postponed the publication of its 2013 results.

Etihad, which is building up a network of minority stakes in airlines across the world as it seeks to drive traffic to its Adu Dhabi hub, has provided loans to Air Berlin and bought a majority stake in its frequent flyer programme.

Etihad is also looking at the possibility of buying a stake in Italy’s ailing national airline Alitalia. (Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier and Victoria Bryan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.