FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Commodities assets under management rise $8 bln in June - Barclays
Sections
Featured
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 30, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

Commodities assets under management rise $8 bln in June - Barclays

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Total global commodity assets under management (AUM) rose to $325 billion in June 2014 from $317 billion in May 2014, Barclays Capital said on Wednesday.

“We estimate that there was a small net inflow of around $300 million into commodity investments during June,” the bank said.

The investment bank said in a research note on the sector that investors have continued to withdraw assets from commodity investments on a quarterly basis despite a marked improvement in the health of commodities as an asset class.

“Beta returns have improved, correlations with other assets have fallen and costs of carry are positive.”

Commodity AUM across exchange-traded products almost halved over the course of 2013, but outflows have slowed significantly this year and have even turned into inflows, Barclays said. (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.