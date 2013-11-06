FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays says total commodity AUM falls $10 bln in September
November 6, 2013 / 3:01 PM / 4 years ago

Barclays says total commodity AUM falls $10 bln in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Total global commodity assets under management (AUM) fell $10 billion to $343 billion in September from August, Barclays Capital said in a research note on Wednesday.

Price declines offset a small net inflow of assets in September, Barclays said.

“Nevertheless, in terms of attracting fresh investments, third quarter was the best quarter for commodities since fourth quarter of 2012.”

AUM fell across all sectors and precious metals recorded the largest drop, $7 billion. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

