NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators should review merchant banking guidelines for all activities, not just in commodities, Federal Reserve Governor Daniel Tarullo said on Friday at a Senate subcommittee hearing on Wall Street’s involvement with physical commodities.

“It may be worthwhile looking at merchant banking guidelines, not just for commodities, but all activities actually,” he told U.S. lawmakers at the hearing. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)