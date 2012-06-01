Top banks' Q1 commodity revenue falls 33 pct-report

* Commodity revenues at top 10 banks fall to $2 bln

* Main reason for weaker revenue was low volatility

* Poor energy performance cited in report by analytics firm Coalition

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - Commodity revenue at top investment banks fell by a third in the first quarter, part of a wider decline in bank income, due to lower volatility and poor performance in energy, including natural gas, London-based analytics firm Coalition said.

Revenues from commodities at the 10 banks in the first three months of the year dropped to $2 billion from $3 billion last year when the quarter was particularly strong, Coalition said in a report.

“In 1Q12 it was conspicuously weaker due to reduced volatility. Poor performance in energy, and particularly gas which was impacted by an abundance of supply, contributed to the decline in revenues,” it said.

The VIX volatility index fell 39 percent in the first quarter to an average of around 18 from nearly 30 in the fourth quarter as worries temporarily abated about the European debt crisis and U.S. data showed a nascent economic recovery.

The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global benchmark for commodities, ended the first quarter virtually flat but natural gas slumped about 30 percent.

Most investment banks do not break down commodity revenue in their quarterly reports, including it in a broader category of Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities (FICC).

The report did not say which investment banks achieved the best results in commodities, but analysts peg the top three in the sector as JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley’s commodities trading risk rose more than that of its two other Wall Street rivals in the first quarter, indicated by its results which also reflected higher revenues from the business.

In Europe, leaders in the sector Deutsche Bank and Barclays indicated robust results in the sector in the first quarter following disappointing performances in the last three months of 2011.

In addition to those five banks, Coalition also tracks Citigroup, Bank of America, Credit Suisse , UBS, and Royal Bank of Scotland.

Coalition said total revenue among the top 10 investment banks fell 4 percent in the first quarter to $51 billion. Combined FICC revenue at the top banks was unchanged at $32 billion, it added.

Coalition said it uses publicly available information and independent research to come up with its data after making adjustments to ensure like-for-like comparisons.

In separate announcements on Friday, privately-held Coalition is due to be acquired by CRISIL, a unit of Standard & Poor‘s, for a maximum payout of 29 million pounds based on performance, the two firms said.