UPDATE 1-Barclays says $8.2 bln pulled from commods in May

June 25, 2012 / 7:51 PM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Barclays Capital said investors withdrew $8.2 billion
from commodity investments in May, the largest in eight months.
    "A 'perfect storm' of downgrades, lackluster macroeconomic data and the
ongoing eurozone debt crisis transformed a retreat by investors into something
approaching a stampede during May, evoking memories of 2008," Barclays said in a
research report.  
   Barclays said May ended with total assets under management of $394 billion in
commodities, down $35 billion from the previous month.
   "The speed and extent of recent commodity price falls suggest market
participants are anticipating a severe deterioration in the macroeconomic
outlook," the bank said. 

SECTOR OUTFLOWS
    Energy saw the largest outflows in May, at $2.7 billion, the highest since
December last year. Agriculture saw the second-biggest outflow at $2.3 billion,
the highest since September last year. 
    For precious metals, outflows of $1.9 billion were the highest in exactly a
year, the bank said.        
    "Commodity data flow is still healthy, and if the green shoots of recovery
in China take root, a mild recovery in prices is likely. However, longer-term
gains will likely remain capped by European leaders failing to enact a lasting
solution to the crisis."
    
    Following is a breakdown of AUM in commodities in billions of dollars,
according to Barclays Capital:   
                         May-12  Apr-12 Q1-12  2011  2010  2009   
 Total                     394    429    435   399   380    270   
 Precious metals           186    201    205   179   153     91    
 Base metals                18.0   20.0   19.9  17.8  18.4   14.4  
 Agriculture                86     95     94    88    96     67       
 Energy                    104    114    115   114   114     97

