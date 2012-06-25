UPDATE 1-Barclays says $8.2 bln pulled from commods in May

June 25 (Reuters) - Barclays Capital said investors withdrew $8.2 billion from commodity investments in May, the largest in eight months. "A 'perfect storm' of downgrades, lackluster macroeconomic data and the ongoing eurozone debt crisis transformed a retreat by investors into something approaching a stampede during May, evoking memories of 2008," Barclays said in a research report. Barclays said May ended with total assets under management of $394 billion in commodities, down $35 billion from the previous month. "The speed and extent of recent commodity price falls suggest market participants are anticipating a severe deterioration in the macroeconomic outlook," the bank said. SECTOR OUTFLOWS Energy saw the largest outflows in May, at $2.7 billion, the highest since December last year. Agriculture saw the second-biggest outflow at $2.3 billion, the highest since September last year. For precious metals, outflows of $1.9 billion were the highest in exactly a year, the bank said. "Commodity data flow is still healthy, and if the green shoots of recovery in China take root, a mild recovery in prices is likely. However, longer-term gains will likely remain capped by European leaders failing to enact a lasting solution to the crisis." Following is a breakdown of AUM in commodities in billions of dollars, according to Barclays Capital: May-12 Apr-12 Q1-12 2011 2010 2009 Total 394 429 435 399 380 270 Precious metals 186 201 205 179 153 91 Base metals 18.0 20.0 19.9 17.8 18.4 14.4 Agriculture 86 95 94 88 96 67 Energy 104 114 115 114 114 97