Barclays says $8.2 bln pulled from commods in May
June 25, 2012 / 6:31 PM / 5 years ago

Barclays says $8.2 bln pulled from commods in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Barclays Capital said investors withdrew $8.2 billion from commodity investments in May, the largest in eight months.

“A ‘perfect storm’ of downgrades, lackluster macroeconomic data and the ongoing eurozone debt crisis transformed a retreat by investors into something approaching a stampede during May, evoking memories of 2008,” Barclays said in a research report.

Barclays said May ended with $394 billion of total assets under management in commodities, down $35 billion from the previous month.

