Blackrock says sees pick-up in China resources demand

SYDNEY, Oct 30 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest money manager, sees Chinese resources demand continuing to grow and does not see Europe’s woes weighing on commodities, the co-head of its BGF World Mining Fund said on Tuesday.

As of September 30, 2012, BlackRock held $3.67 trillion under management across equity, fixed income, cash management and other sectors.

“The U.S. has been a big surprise on the upside,” Catherine Raw, co-manager of BlackRock’s BGF World Mining Fund, told reporters.