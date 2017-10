SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brazil exported 4.13 million tonnes of soybeans in July compared with 4.84 million tonnes in June, trade ministry data for the world’s No. 2 soybean producer showed on Wednesday.

Iron ore exports were 27.25 million tonnes, down slightly from 25.88 in June. Brazil exported 1.7 million tonnes of corn in July, up from 134,900 tonnes a month before. (Reporting By Caroline Stauffer)