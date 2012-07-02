FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Brazil's crude, coffee, sugar exports fall
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 2, 2012 / 8:12 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil's crude, coffee, sugar exports fall

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Crude oil exports fall 37 pct from year earlier
    * Green coffee exports fall by a fifth in June
    * Sugar exports fall nearly a third; iron ore stable
    * Corn exports rise more than tenfold

 (Adds data table, details on crude, cotton)
    BRASILIA, July 2 (Reuters) - Exports of crude oil from
Brazil fell 37 percent to 1.5 million tonnes in June compared
with 2.37 million tonnes a year earlier, Brazil's trade ministry
said on Monday.
    Green coffee exports fell 23 percent to 1.69 million
60-kilogram bags in June, down from 2.2 million bags this time
last year, the data showed. Brazil is the world's largest coffee
producer.    
    Part of the coffee export decline can be explained by the
two-year coffee cycle. The 2011/2012 crop, is the second,
less-abundant year of that cycle.
    Corn exports rose more than tenfold to 134,900 tonnes from
11,800 tonnes.
    Raw sugar exports fell by nearly a third to 1.29 million
tonnes from 1.85 million tonnes a year earlier.
    Shipments of soybeans rose 6.4 percent in June to 4.84
million tonnes versus 4.55 million tonnes a year earlier. Iron
ore exports rose 1.6 percent to 25.9 million tonnes, up from
25.5 million tonnes a year ago, the data showed.
    Brazil is the world's largest producer of sugar and largest
iron ore exporter.
        
            BRAZIL MONTHLY COMMODITIES EXPORTS    
 COMMODITY EXPORTS       JUNE 2012   MAY 2012     JUNE 2011     
 
                                                      
 COFFEE (60KG BAG)       1.69 MLN    1.82 MLN     2.20 MLN  
 SOYBEANS (TNS)          4.84 MLN    7.29 MLN     4.55 MLN
 SOYMEAL (TNS)           1.23 MLN    1.61 MLN     1.68 MLN
 SOYOIL  (TNS)            142,500     289,200      185,900
 CORN  (TNS)              134,900     165,700       11,800
 FCOJ  (TNS)              125,800     139,100      189,600
 SUGAR RAW (TNS)         1.29 MLN    1.38 MLN     1.85 MLN
 SUGAR WHITE (TNS)        370,200     347,800      639,500
 PULP (TNS)               730,000     692,600      675,200
 ALUMINUM (TNS)            50,900      23,700       36,700
 IRON ORE (TNS)         25.89 MLN   26.80 MLN    25.51 MLN
 FUEL OILS (TNS)          513,100     714,100      769,300
 CRUDE OIL (TNS)         1.50 MLN    2.31 MLN     2.37 MLN
 COTTON LINT (TNS)         35,600      59,000        2,600
 ETHANOL (LTR)          138.0 MLN   149.2 MLN    148.6 MLN

 (Reporting by Peter Murphy and Jeb Blount; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick and Phil Berlowitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.