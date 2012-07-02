UPDATE 1-Brazil's crude, coffee, sugar exports fall

* Crude oil exports fall 37 pct from year earlier * Green coffee exports fall by a fifth in June * Sugar exports fall nearly a third; iron ore stable * Corn exports rise more than tenfold (Adds data table, details on crude, cotton) BRASILIA, July 2 (Reuters) - Exports of crude oil from Brazil fell 37 percent to 1.5 million tonnes in June compared with 2.37 million tonnes a year earlier, Brazil's trade ministry said on Monday. Green coffee exports fell 23 percent to 1.69 million 60-kilogram bags in June, down from 2.2 million bags this time last year, the data showed. Brazil is the world's largest coffee producer. Part of the coffee export decline can be explained by the two-year coffee cycle. The 2011/2012 crop, is the second, less-abundant year of that cycle. Corn exports rose more than tenfold to 134,900 tonnes from 11,800 tonnes. Raw sugar exports fell by nearly a third to 1.29 million tonnes from 1.85 million tonnes a year earlier. Shipments of soybeans rose 6.4 percent in June to 4.84 million tonnes versus 4.55 million tonnes a year earlier. Iron ore exports rose 1.6 percent to 25.9 million tonnes, up from 25.5 million tonnes a year ago, the data showed. Brazil is the world's largest producer of sugar and largest iron ore exporter. BRAZIL MONTHLY COMMODITIES EXPORTS COMMODITY EXPORTS JUNE 2012 MAY 2012 JUNE 2011 COFFEE (60KG BAG) 1.69 MLN 1.82 MLN 2.20 MLN SOYBEANS (TNS) 4.84 MLN 7.29 MLN 4.55 MLN SOYMEAL (TNS) 1.23 MLN 1.61 MLN 1.68 MLN SOYOIL (TNS) 142,500 289,200 185,900 CORN (TNS) 134,900 165,700 11,800 FCOJ (TNS) 125,800 139,100 189,600 SUGAR RAW (TNS) 1.29 MLN 1.38 MLN 1.85 MLN SUGAR WHITE (TNS) 370,200 347,800 639,500 PULP (TNS) 730,000 692,600 675,200 ALUMINUM (TNS) 50,900 23,700 36,700 IRON ORE (TNS) 25.89 MLN 26.80 MLN 25.51 MLN FUEL OILS (TNS) 513,100 714,100 769,300 CRUDE OIL (TNS) 1.50 MLN 2.31 MLN 2.37 MLN COTTON LINT (TNS) 35,600 59,000 2,600 ETHANOL (LTR) 138.0 MLN 149.2 MLN 148.6 MLN (Reporting by Peter Murphy and Jeb Blount; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Phil Berlowitz)