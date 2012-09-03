FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-TABLE-Brazil soy exports slow after drought-related rush
September 3, 2012 / 7:56 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-TABLE-Brazil soy exports slow after drought-related rush

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* July surge has run down soy stocks
    * Corn exports jump, reflecting record crop

 (Adds data table, rewrites throughout)
    SAO PAULO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian exports of soy
tumbled in August after surging the previous month, data from
the trade ministry showed on Monday, as stocks run low after
importers snapped up large quantities in the face of a
devastating drought in the United States.
    Conversely, corn shipments surged as Brazil planted a record
crop that escaped the brunt of the drought that brought down soy
output. The 72 million tonne corn crop surpassed the 66 million
tonnes soy crop for the first time in more than a decade.
    Corn exports are expected to remain strong in the coming
months as Brazil is forecast to export a record roughly 15
million tonnes by market sources. And exports were meager in the
first half of the year.
    Among other important exports, unroasted green coffee
shipments climbed, while shipments of raw sugar and iron ore
were stable.
           
                    BRAZIL MONTHLY COMMODITIES EXPORTS    
 COMMODITY EXPORTS       AUG 2012    JULY 2012     AUG 2011     
 
                                                      
 COFFEE (60KG BAG)       2.28 MLN    1.82 MLN    2.59 MLN   
 SOYBEANS (TNS)          2.43 MLN    4.13 MLN    3.69 MLN  
 SOYMEAL (TNS)           1.36 MLN    1.54 MLN    1.20 MLN
 SOYOIL  (TNS)            179,500     152,400     122,100     
 CORN  (TNS)             2.76 MLN    1.70 MLN    1.52 MLN    
 ORANGE JUICE  (TNS)      118,600     202,100     189,400    
 SUGAR RAW (TNS)         2.06 MLN        2.08 MLN    2.67 MLN
 SUGAR WHITE (TNS)        398,900     408,900     632,300  
 PULP (TNS)               699,500     748,200     831,900  
 ALUMINUM (TNS)              47,200          35,500      51,500 
      
 IRON ORE (TNS)          27.5 MLN    27.3 MLN    32.5 MLN
 FUEL OILS (TNS)          597,800         709,600     518,300 
 CRUDE OIL (TNS)        3.596 MLN   2.098 MLN   3,315 MLN   
 COTTON LINT (TNS)        119,500      39,800     117,500      
 ETHANOL (LTR)          316.3 MLN   410.7 MLN     298 MLN   

 (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Peter Murphy; Editing by Leslie
Gevirtz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
