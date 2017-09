May 19 (Reuters) - Zhejiang China Commodities City Group Co Ltd

* Says it and partner win bid for 10 pieces of land in Liaoning province totalling 331.7 million yuan ($53.21 million)

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/xap49v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2334 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)