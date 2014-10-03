FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-September saw biggest exit from commodities ETFs this year-Markit
#Corrections News
October 3, 2014 / 12:07 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-September saw biggest exit from commodities ETFs this year-Markit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In OCT. 2 story, Markit corrects outflow figure to $175 million, not $221 million, paragraph 4)

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Investors rushed to sell holdings in commodity exchange traded funds (ETFs) in September, data from Markit showed on Thursday, as prices slumped for the month.

Physical gold ETF holdings saw a monthly outflow of $1.67 billion, the biggest drop this year, while sugar saw a fall of $315 million the largest outflow for any month for the past five years, the data showed.

Gold futures fell 6.1 percent in September, the biggest such slide since June 2013, while sugar prices fell to the lowest level in more than four years last month with the slide driven by abundant supply.

There were outflows of $175 million from crude oil for the month, the biggest such movement since May. The price of Brent crude fell 8.3 percent, its biggest drop since May 2012. (Reporting by Simon Falush and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
