FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-Black River oil trader launches Zafiro commodities hedge fund
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 24, 2014 / 2:25 PM / 3 years ago

Ex-Black River oil trader launches Zafiro commodities hedge fund

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - An energy trader with more than 20 years experience in the industry is set to launch a new Geneva-based, oil-focused commodities hedge fund, entering the market as many money managers have been hit by a sharp drop in prices.

Stephen Smethurst, who managed oil trading for the $600 million Black River Commodity Trading Fund, is set to launch the Zafiro Capital Commodities Trading Fund at the start of next month.

While many funds have been burnt by the near 25 percent drop in oil prices since June, Smethurst and his team say that discretionary funds that can go long or short on a number of commodity derivatives can still earn strong returns in the current environment.

“Profits are still there to be made, it just requires a more specific and targeted approach,” Zafiro said in a recent note to prospective clients.

“Discretionary commodity funds who are quick enough will be able to react to such volatility in the market, but larger and less nimble funds with a broader approach are seeing their opportunities reduced.”

Smethurst has been an energy trader since the early 1990s and has headed up the oil operations at banks such as Japan’s Nomura, South Africa’s Standard Bank, and the Mitsui trading house.

“We anticipate that the majority of our risk (around 70 percent) will be in energy, and the remaining 30 percent will be split between base and precious metals and agricultural commodities,” Smethurst said in the prospectus for the new fund.

Minimum investment will be $1 million, and the fund will charge standard “2 and 20” percent management and incentive fees. Investments over $20 million pay a slightly lower management fee, the prospectus said. (Reporting by David Sheppard; editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.