Hermes Investment Management says to close commodities business

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Hermes Investment Management said on Friday it plans to close its commodities business due to difficulties in making returns from the sector.

“We are an active manager and we have found it increasingly challenging to deliver sustained, active returns in commodities,” the group said in an e-mailed statement.

Many clients now see the sector as a tactical diversification play rather than a strategic asset class, Hermes said.

Hermes also said it planned to launch three new investment strategies in multi-asset, residential real estate and specialist credit. (Reporting by Claire Milhench and Eric Onstad; editing by Jason Neely)