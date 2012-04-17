UPDATE 1-Outflow of commodity investments in March-Barclays

* March outflows driven by sales of commodity index swaps

* Q1 commodity investments rise, but outlook uncertain

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - Investors sold a net total of $2.2 billion in commodity investments in March, and persistent outflows from index swaps indicated the outlook is uncertain for the rest of the year, Barclays said on Tuesday.

The March outflow compared with an inflow of $6.2 billion in February, and the first-quarter inflow still amounted to $6.9 billion, the strongest quarter in a year, the UK bank said.

Since the first quarter of last year, outflows from commodity index swaps have amounted to $15.9 billion.

“This is the first time in our history of commodity investment flow data to see such a long period of weakness in any form of investment product,” Barclays said.

“As a result, the rebound seen in commodity investment flows in Q1 2012 remains fragile, in our view.”

The strength in first-quarter investment inflows were largely due to commodity ETPs (exchange-traded products) and structured notes.

Over the past few years, investors have been moving away from passive long-only commodity investments in indexes to more complex investments including strategies focused on spreads, long-short positions and individual markets.

Commodities had attracted a burst of investment flows starting in 2001 as institutional investors sought to capture strong growth in emerging countries as and banks sold commodity index products as tools for diversifying portfolios.

But since the 2008 financial crisis, commodities as an asset class have shown much stronger correlation with other risky assets such as equities, providing scant diversification for institutional investors.

Barclays said total cumulative commodity assets under management had risen to $435 billion by the end of March, a record high due to the quarterly inflow and rising prices. This is up from $399 billion at the end of last year and compared with only $10 billion in 2001.

In terms of sectors, precious metals got 80 percent of first-quarter commodity investment inflows at $5.3 billion, while energy got $1.9 billion and base metals $200 million, helping to offset $500 million of outflows from agriculture.